Watch: Brewers OF Christian Yelich Hits for the Cycle vs. Cincinnati

Yelich became the first Brewer since 2011 to hit for the cycle.

By Emily Caron
August 29, 2018

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night against the Reds. Yelich hit a pair of singles in his first two at-bats, homered in the fifth, doubled in the sixth, before hitting a game-tying triple in the top of the seventh.

Watch his cycle-completing triple below:

He hit for the cycle just one day after sending two homers into the stands in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to Cincinnati. Yelich becomes just the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and is the first Brewer to do so since 2011.

The left fielder has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He's hit three homers in the first two games of the series against the Reds.

