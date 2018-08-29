Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night against the Reds. Yelich hit a pair of singles in his first two at-bats, homered in the fifth, doubled in the sixth, before hitting a game-tying triple in the top of the seventh.

Watch his cycle-completing triple below:

He hit for the cycle just one day after sending two homers into the stands in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to Cincinnati. Yelich becomes just the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and is the first Brewer to do so since 2011.

With his triple in the 7th, @ChristianYelich ties this game at 10 and becomes the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras (9/3/11 at Houston). He is the 8th Brewers player to hit for the cycle. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/atLiRrgnAE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 30, 2018

The left fielder has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He's hit three homers in the first two games of the series against the Reds.