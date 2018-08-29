David Price Leaves Red Sox-Marlins Game in Third Inning With Left Wrist Contusion

Price's injury will be evaluated further.

By Emily Caron
August 29, 2018

Red Sox pitcher David Price left Wednesday's game against the Marlins in the third inning due to a left wrist contusion. Price took a line drive off the wrist before throwing the final out of the inning.

He allowed three runs on five hits in his three innings on the mound. Hector Velazquez replaced Price for the Red Sox.

Boston will evaluate their star lefty further, the team announced, per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. 

Price has been red-hot, going 6-0 since the All-Star break with a 1.09 ERA. He's only allowed 5 earned runs through 41 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox currently lead the AL East by 6 1/2 games over the Yankees.

 

