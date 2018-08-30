Report: Yankees Acquire Giants Outfielder Andrew McCutchen

The former MVP has never advanced past the Division Series in three postseason trips. He may get a shot to do so with the Yankees.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 30, 2018

The Yankees traded for Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Thursday evening, ESPN's Buster Olney reported

The New York Post's Joel Sherman first reported the deal was close to completion and that infield prospect Abiatal Avelino would be part of the return for San Francisco. Avelino is ranked as New York's 23rd-best prospect according to MLB.com.

McCutchen bolsters the Yankees' outfield depth ahead of a playoff push with Aaron Judge still recovering from a fractured wrist. A McCutchen trade was long rumored as the Giants fell out of the playoff hunt this month, but the team waited until nearly the last moment to part with the outfielder. Friday is the last day to trade or acquire players through waivers.

The 31-year-old McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs this season with the Giants. He'll be a free agent after this season. McCutchen played for the Pirates for nine seasons after they drafted him in 2005. He was traded to the Giants in January.

The Yankees are 84-50, sitting in second place of the AL East and eight games behind the Red Sox. The Giants are in fourth place in the NL West at 67-68.

