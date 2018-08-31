The Dodgers acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Madson from the Nationals, the team announced Friday. In exchange for Madson, the Nationals received minor league pitcher Andrew Istler.

To create room for Madson on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated lefty Adam Liberatore for assignment.

Madson, 38, was placed on revocable waivers earlier this week and the Dodgers put a claim in hoping the reliever could help out their strained bullpen, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

Los Angeles could use Madson in a setup role or possibly as a closer if Kenley Jansen has trouble again with an irregular heartbeat.

The Dodgers were originally interested in Madson three years ago when he was a free agent. However, Los Angeles backed away when bidding continued to rise, reports Gurnick. Madson signed a three-year, $22 million deal with Oakland.

Madson has already been on the disabled list twice this year. He most recently returned from the 10-day DL on Monday after suffering back discomfort.

This season, Madson has posted a 5.28 ERA with 40 strike outs in 44.1 innings pitched.

He brings plenty of playoff experience after going 4-1 in with a 2.85 ERA in 46 postseason appearances. Madson has two World Series titles under his belt. He won the first in 2008 with the Phillies and another in 2015 with the Royals.

The Dodgers (72-62) are fighting for a playoff spot and sit in third place in the NL West standings. They are two games behind the first-place Diamondbacks and a half game behind the Rockies.