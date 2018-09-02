Alex Bregman, Alex Cora Up the Ante on LSU-Miami Game With Wager

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

A turnover chain and a Warren Morris jersey are at stake in Alex Bregman and Alex Cora's wager.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 02, 2018

Astros infielder Alex Bregman and Red Sox manager Alex Cora used their collegiate backgrounds to make a friendly wager on the Miami-LSU game on Sunday, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

Cora, a former Astros coach, took the managerial job with Boston this year. 

Bregman attended LSU while Cora went to Miami. 

According to Olney, if Miami beats LSU, Bregman has to wear "The U" turnover chain at batting practice at Boston's Fenway Park next weekend. If LSU wins, Cora will wear a Warren Morris jersey, as Morris was an LSU legend. 

The Astros face the Red Sox in a three-game series, starting Friday in Boston. 

Bregman was a standout in his three years at LSU before getting drafted by the Astros. 

Cora played at Miami, leading the team to a title game in 1996—but the Hurricanes lost to LSU. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 1996 MLB draft. 

 

