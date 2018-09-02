Matt Kemp burned Archie Bradley with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning on Saturday. On Sunday he got Bradley again.
Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp did it again. A night after hitting an epic go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, he belted a walk-off double Sunday to beat Diamondbacks and nudge the Dodgers into first place in the NL West.
On Saturday, Kemp hit a go-ahead three-run homer against Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley in the eighth inning.
Not in @TheRealMattKemp's house. pic.twitter.com/AGwTi16FMN— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 2, 2018
With his team down 2-1 Sunday, Kemp faced Bradley again and nearly cleared the fence on the first pitch.
OUR HOUSE. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ePAC9Ann2r— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 2, 2018
Following the win, Kemp got the celebratory Gatorade bath.
BRING IT ON. @TheRealMattKemp IS READY. pic.twitter.com/e7osQ7w4UU— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 2, 2018
Los Angeles took three of four from Arizona, winning Friday on a go-ahead home run from Justin Turner in the eighth inning.
Turn down for what? pic.twitter.com/jZ3s30W9VR— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2018
With the Dodgers in first place, the Rockies are 74–62 and a half-game back. The Diamondbacks are a full game back at 74–63 in third place.