Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp did it again. A night after hitting an epic go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, he belted a walk-off double Sunday to beat Diamondbacks and nudge the Dodgers into first place in the NL West.

On Saturday, Kemp hit a go-ahead three-run homer against Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley in the eighth inning.

With his team down 2-1 Sunday, Kemp faced Bradley again and nearly cleared the fence on the first pitch.

Following the win, Kemp got the celebratory Gatorade bath.

Los Angeles took three of four from Arizona, winning Friday on a go-ahead home run from Justin Turner in the eighth inning.

Turn down for what? pic.twitter.com/jZ3s30W9VR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2018

With the Dodgers in first place, the Rockies are 74–62 and a half-game back. The Diamondbacks are a full game back at 74–63 in third place.