Report: Kenley Jansen May Miss Trip to Colorado Following Irregular Heartbeat in August

Jansen showed symptoms of an irregular heartbeat in August.

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2018

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen may miss the Dodgers' upcoming road trip to Colorado, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

Jansen showed symptoms of an irregular heartbeat during Los Angeles' road series with the Rockies on Aug. 9 and was taken to a nearby hospital. He spent 10 days on the disabled list to deal with the condition after facing similar issues in 2010 and 2011. Jansen had an irregular heartbeat in Denver in 2012 and underwent ablation surgery that offseason. 

"It's being debated," Jansen said on Monday regarding his potential absence. "It's tough."

If Jansen does skip the Dodgers' four-game stint in Denver, he will rejoin the team for its series at Cincinnati on Sept. 10. 

"With Kenley and altitude and going to Denver, it's certainly going to be a conversation we're going to revisit during this series," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday. "The No. 1 priority that we're all aligned on is that Kenley's health is first and foremost the priority. If there's any hesitation on his part or the doctors say the altitude can affect him in any way, then for us, it's a no-brainer to have him stay back. 

Jansen isn't the first athlete to be affected by the mile-high conditions in Denver. Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark was forced to miss a playoff game against the Broncos in 2012, staying home due to his sickle cell trait, a genetic abnormality that affects red blood cells. 

