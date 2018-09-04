Ryan Howard Retires After 13 MLB Seasons

Former Phillies 1B, NL MVP Ryan Howard retires after 13 MLB seasons

By Scooby Axson
September 04, 2018

Former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard announced his retirement after 13 MLB seasons.

Howard made his announcement on the Players' Tribune website in an essay entitled, "Thank You, Philly."

The 38-year-old Howard last played during the 2016 season.

A three-time All–Star, Howard led the National League in home runs twice and also led the league in RBI three times.

In 2005, Howard was named NL Rookie of Year, while playing in only 88 games.

Howard's best season came the following year when he hit 58 home runs and drove in 149 runs while hitting a career-best .313 in winning the NL Most Valuable Player award.

Two years later, he helped the Phillies win their first World Series since the 1980 season.

He finishes his career with 382 home runs and 1,194 RBI.

