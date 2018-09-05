Rockies Shortstop Trevor Story Hits Three Homers Against Giants, Sets Statcast Record for Longest HR

Story's second homer went 505 feet, the longest home run on record since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

By Emily Caron
September 05, 2018

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story had quite a night on Wednesday against the Giants, hitting three homers in three at-bats. His first dinger went a monster 459 feet in the bottom of the first, but his second sailed for 505 feet, the longest home run recorded in the Statcast era. 

Watch Story's record-setting HR in the fourth inning below:

In his third at-bat of the night, Story sent another homer into the stands in the bottom of the sixth, making him the first Rockies shortstop ever to hit three HRs in one game.

Colorado led San Francisco by one run in the bottom of the sixth after the shortstop's third solo home run.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)