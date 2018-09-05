Rockies shortstop Trevor Story had quite a night on Wednesday against the Giants, hitting three homers in three at-bats. His first dinger went a monster 459 feet in the bottom of the first, but his second sailed for 505 feet, the longest home run recorded in the Statcast era.

Watch Story's record-setting HR in the fourth inning below:

How do you follow up a 459-foot HR?



Go 505 feet your next time up. 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/v2o96jlIf3 — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2018

In his third at-bat of the night, Story sent another homer into the stands in the bottom of the sixth, making him the first Rockies shortstop ever to hit three HRs in one game.

A Story so good, we needed a trilogy. 😱 pic.twitter.com/udkCdizdP9 — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2018

Colorado led San Francisco by one run in the bottom of the sixth after the shortstop's third solo home run.