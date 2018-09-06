The newest SI TV film, 14 Back, the story of the historic 1978 pennant race between the Yankees and Red Sox, will be released on SI TV on Sept. 20.

In 1978, the Red Sox held a 14-game lead for the American League East pennant in July. The Yankees managed to come back, winning a one-game playoff to earn the pennant thanks to a now unforgettable home run by Bucky Dent. Four decades after that touchstone season, SI TV and Major League Baseball co-produced a new documentary examining the Yankees' remarkable rally.

An advanced screening of the film will premiere at Henry R. Luce Auditorium located at 225 Liberty Street in New York on Monday, Sept. 17.

For the general public in the New York City area, a limited number of free tickets to the advanced screening are available. To inquire about free tickets, please email: billy.rose@meredith.com.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by 11-time Emmy winner Jonathan Hock, who will be at the premiere for a Q&A immediately after the screening. Former Yankees shortstop and two-time World Series champion Bucky Dent, former Yankees and Red Sox pitcher Mike Torrez, and SI's Managing Editor Chris Stone will be part of the Q&A as well. SI senior writer Tom Verducci will moderate.

The premiere will take place before the Red Sox and the Yankees play six times in a 13-game stretch. The ending to the 2018 regular season could very well echo the final weeks of the ’78 season.

Check-in is at 6 p.m. ET in the lobby of 225 Liberty Street in Lower Manhattan. A pre-screening reception will run until 7 p.m. The advanced screening will begin at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to follow.