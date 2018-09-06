Attend The Premiere of '14 Back,' SI TV Documentary on '78 Yankees–Red Sox Pennant Race

Sports Illustrated

An advanced screening of the newest SI TV documentary, 14 Back, will take place on Sept. 17 in New York City.

By Emily Caron
September 06, 2018

The newest SI TV film, 14 Back, the story of the historic 1978 pennant race between the Yankees and Red Sox, will be released on SI TV on Sept. 20. 

In 1978, the Red Sox held a 14-game lead for the American League East pennant in July. The Yankees managed to come back, winning a one-game playoff to earn the pennant thanks to a now unforgettable home run by Bucky Dent. Four decades after that touchstone season, SI TV and Major League Baseball co-produced a new documentary examining the Yankees' remarkable rally. 

An advanced screening of the film will premiere at Henry R. Luce Auditorium located at 225 Liberty Street in New York on Monday, Sept. 17. 

For the general public in the New York City area, a limited number of free tickets to the advanced screening are available. To inquire about free tickets, please email: billy.rose@meredith.com.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by 11-time Emmy winner Jonathan Hock, who will be at the premiere for a Q&A immediately after the screening. Former Yankees shortstop and two-time World Series champion Bucky Dent, former Yankees and Red Sox pitcher Mike Torrez, and SI's Managing Editor Chris Stone will be part of the Q&A as well. SI senior writer Tom Verducci will moderate. 

MLB
'14 Back': The Epic 1978 Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry To Be Featured in Upcoming SI TV Documentary

The premiere will take place before the Red Sox and the Yankees play six times in a 13-game stretch. The ending to the 2018 regular season could very well echo the final weeks of the ’78 season. 

Check-in is at 6 p.m. ET in the lobby of 225 Liberty Street in Lower Manhattan. A pre-screening reception will run until 7 p.m. The advanced screening will begin at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to follow.

Sports Illustrated

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)