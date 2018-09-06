MLB Standings: Playoff, Wild-Card Races Plus Matchups If Season Ended Today

With the playoffs approaching, we've got everything broken down and spelled out for you here at SI.com: The division races, the Wild Card standings and the matchups if the playoffs ended today.

By SI.com Staff
September 03, 2018

With under a month remaining in the 2018 MLB regular season, this year's race promises to be one of the most chaotic in recent memory. Eight National League teams are in legitimate contention for five playoff spots, while the New York Yankees could win 100 games this season and still be relegated to the Wild Card Game. We've got everything broken down and spelled out for you here at SI.com: The division races, the Wild Card standings and the matchups if the playoffs ended today.

If the Season Ended Today...

— The Yankees would host the A's in the AL Wild Card game.

— The Red Sox would host the winner of the AL Wild Card game.

— The Astros would host the Indians in the ALDS.

— The Brewers would host the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game.

— The Cubs would host the winner of the NL Wild Card game.

— The Dodgers or Rockies would host the Braves in the NLDS.

Standings

AL East

AL Central

AL West

AL Wild Card

NL East

NL Central

NL West

NL Wild Card

