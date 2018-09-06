Report: Oregon State Baseball Head Coach Pat Casey to Announce Retirement After 24 Years

The legendary Beavers coach will reportedly announce his retirement Thursday.

By Emily Caron
September 06, 2018

Longtime Oregon State head coach Pat Casey will reportedly announce his retirement from Beavers baseball on Thursday, Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball reports.

Casey is fresh off of his third national championship with Oregon State after a thrilling CWS Finals win over Arkansas in June. He brought the Beavers their first-ever College World Series Championship in 2006 and repeated the feat in 2007. Oregon State became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back national championships.

The 59-year-old has been with the program since 1995.

In his 24 years at the helm, Casey has led the team to 12 NCAA postseason appearances, six College World series finals, three national championships and five Pac-12 championships. The legendary coach guided the program to 900 wins, posting a .662 overall record during his time with the team.

Casey's last season with the Beavers finished with an impressive 55-12-1 overall record.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)