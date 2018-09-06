Longtime Oregon State head coach Pat Casey will reportedly announce his retirement from Beavers baseball on Thursday, Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball reports.

Casey is fresh off of his third national championship with Oregon State after a thrilling CWS Finals win over Arkansas in June. He brought the Beavers their first-ever College World Series Championship in 2006 and repeated the feat in 2007. Oregon State became the fifth team in history to win back-to-back national championships.

The 59-year-old has been with the program since 1995.

In his 24 years at the helm, Casey has led the team to 12 NCAA postseason appearances, six College World series finals, three national championships and five Pac-12 championships. The legendary coach guided the program to 900 wins, posting a .662 overall record during his time with the team.

Casey's last season with the Beavers finished with an impressive 55-12-1 overall record.