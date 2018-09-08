Twins Break Up Jorge Lopez's Perfect Game in Ninth Inning

John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images

Lopez joined Kansas City only months ago in a trade that sent Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee.

By Jenna West
September 08, 2018

Kansas City Royals starter Jorge Lopez came within three outs of a perfect game on Saturday before the Twins broke it up in the ninth inning.

Lopez was perfect entering the ninth with only 100 pitches. He walked Max Kepler to lead off the inning but still hung on to a no-hitter. Robbie Grossman singled to centerfield in the next at-bat to end Lopez's night.

As he walked off the mound, the crowd at Target Field gave Lopez a standing ovation. If Lopez had accomplished the feat, it would have been only the 24th perfect game in major league history, according to MLB.com.

In only his seventh major league start, Lopez threw 110 pitches with 68 strikes en route to the Royals' 4-1 win over the Twins.

Drafted by the Brewers in the second round of the 2011 draft, Lopez made his major league debut with Milwaukee in September 2015. 

In 10 games with the Brewers this year, Lopez tossed 15 strike outs with a 2.75 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched.

Before the trade deadline, the Royals traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to the Brewers, receiving Lopez and minor leaguer Brett Phillips in exchange. On August 14, the Royals recalled Lopez from Class AAA Omaha to start against the Blue Jays. 

Lopez entered Saturday's contest with a 5.66 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched over his last four games.

