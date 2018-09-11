Red Sox Become First Team in Majors to Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Toronto

Boston will be playing postseason baseball.

By Associated Press
September 11, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have become the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Boston beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, boosted by pinch-hitter Brock Holt’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning.

Guided by rookie manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have the best record in baseball at 99-46. They assured themselves at least a spot in the AL wild-card game while reaching the postseason for the third straight year.

The AL East-leading Red Sox began the night with an eight-game lead over the New York Yankees.

Boston starter Chris Sale came off the disabled list and pitched one scoreless inning, striking out two. Sale has been slowed by inflammation in his left shoulder, and the Red Sox had said they would ease their ace back into action.

