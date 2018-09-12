Starter Jake Odorizzi lead the Twins to a 3–1 win over the Yankees Wednesday night with a strong no-hitter effort into the eighth inning.

Odorizzi had a no-hitter intact through seven innings at Target Field, but Greg Bird ended the bid with an RBI double in the eighth.

The righty was going for the Twins' first no-no since 2011, walking three batters and striking out five on 120 pitches in 7.1 IP.

After running up a high pitch count early in the game, Odorizzi later retired the Yankees' No. 3–4–5 hitters in the seventh with just seven pitches.

Odorizzi entered Wednesday night's contest with a 4.57 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 29 games. The pitcher showcased his defensive skills on a sliding play on a grounder to retire Didi Gregorius in the fifth inning.

Aaron Hicks threatened to break up Odorizzi's no-hitter in the seventh, but Logan Forsythe recorded the out with a slick diving play at second base.