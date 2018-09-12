Comedian and actor Kevin Hart threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game on Wednesday. Hart's pitch was a self-proclaimed "273mph fast ball," per his Instagram caption.

While his lead up to the pitch featured plenty of theatrics, Hart's actual throw left a little to be desired.

Watch the pitch below:

His form during the throw was truly one of a kind.

The comedian had some practice prior to the Cubs game after throwing the first pitch at a Dodgers game in August alongside Kourtney Kardashian. Hart also led fans in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch.

The Cubs ultimately fell to the Brewers 5-1 on Wednesday.