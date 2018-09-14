The Royals won in epic fashion on Friday night when catcher Salvador Perez blasted a walk-off grand slam to beat the Twins. The 8-4 victory marked Kansas City's 12th home win in its last 14 contests.

Watch Perez's game-winning dinger below.

SALVY WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!!!!! #Royals win at home. pic.twitter.com/HV9lmqyv80 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 15, 2018

The homer was Perez's 26th on the season, tops amongst American League catchers.

Kansas City has the worst record in the AL Central and currently sits 31 games behind Cleveland. With a 50–96 record on the season, the Royals will end September looking to avoid their first 100-loss season since 2006.