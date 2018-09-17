Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made history on Monday night, becoming the third player since 1900 to hit for the cycle twice in one season. Aaron Hill in 2012 and Babe Herman in 1931 are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

After hitting for the cycle in a 6-for-6 effort from the plate on Aug. 29, Yelich ripped a triple to finish the cycle on Monday, adding to the Brewers' 8-0 lead. Both cycles this season have come against the Reds.

Watch Yelich's cycle-completing triple below.

You knew he wasn’t stopping at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/n0kE0dl6UJ — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2018

Before sprinting to third in the sixth, Yelich crushed a home run in the fifth inning, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

The former Miami Marlin is having a career year in his first season with Milwaukee. (Side note: the Marlins have never had a player hit for the cycle.) Yelich is hitting .313 with 30 homers and 89 RBI, leading the Brewers to a three-game lead atop the NL wild card standings.