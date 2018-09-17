Christian Yelich Hits for His Second Cycle of the Season

Yelich previously completed the cycle against Cincinnati on Aug. 29.

By Michael Shapiro
September 17, 2018

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich made history on Monday night, becoming the third player since 1900 to hit for the cycle twice in one season. Aaron Hill in 2012 and Babe Herman in 1931 are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

After hitting for the cycle in a 6-for-6 effort from the plate on Aug. 29, Yelich ripped a triple to finish the cycle on Monday, adding to the Brewers' 8-0 lead. Both cycles this season have come against the Reds.

Watch Yelich's cycle-completing triple below. 

Before sprinting to third in the sixth, Yelich crushed a home run in the fifth inning, giving the Brewers a 2-0 lead. 

The former Miami Marlin is having a career year in his first season with Milwaukee. (Side note: the Marlins have never had a player hit for the cycle.) Yelich is hitting .313 with 30 homers and 89 RBI, leading the Brewers to a three-game lead atop the NL wild card standings.

