Forty years after the 1978 season, baseball fans may remember Bucky F****** Dent, but do they remember the New York newspaper strike? How about Billy Martin claiming "one's a born liar and the other's convicted" about George Steinbrenner and Reggie Jackson? One of baseball's greatest seasons was so much more than just the home run that won the legendary Game 163. Here, we revisit the glorious race between baseball's two bitterest rivals.