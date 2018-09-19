Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis hit a walk-off grand slam to defeat the White Sox 4–1 on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

The dinger was also Kipnis's 1,000th career hit.

The White Sox were up 1–0 heading into the ninth inning of Wednesday's contest after Chicago starter Dylan Covey threw six shutout innings against the Indians.

Cleveland loaded the bases in the ninth after singles from Josh Donaldson and Yandy Diaz and Chicago reliever Ian Hamilton hit Yan Gomes with a pitch.

Kipnis's walk-off grand slam marks the ninth this season in the majors, the most in a single season in MLB history.

Dirtbag's 1000th career hit wins it for the @Indians!

The Indians clinched their third consecutive AL Central division title on Saturday with a 15–0 win over the Tigers.