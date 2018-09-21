Yulieski Gurriel of the Astros and Loudres Gurriel of the Blue Jays made MLB history on Friday, becomming the first pair of brothers to register multi-homer games on the same day.

Loudres didn't take long to mash two dingers for Toronto, hitting one in the first inning and one in the fourth. He notched a Blue Jays record in the process, becoming the first Toronto rookie to homer in three-straight plate appearances.

Watch Loudres' second bomb of the night below:

After Loudres blasted two homers for Toronto, his brother Yulieski wouldn't be outdone down in Texas. The Astros' slugger slapped an opposite-field grand slam in the first frame, then followed it up in his next at bat, hitting a homer into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Make that two homers for Gurriel!



Must run in the family, eh @BlueJays? pic.twitter.com/zzbdFWAXgB — Houston Astros (@astros) September 22, 2018

Yulieski and the Astros clinched a playoff spot on Friday night, defeating the Angels 11-3. Yulieski is hitting .283 on the year with 12 home runs and 81 RBI.

Toronto hasn't experienced similar success this season, sitting fourth in the AL East. Loudres is hitting .284 in his rookie campaign.