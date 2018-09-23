Kris Bryant Out of Cubs Lineup vs. White Sox With Shoulder Fatigue

Manager Joe Maddon said he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

September 23, 2018

CHICAGO — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup because of fatigue in his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

Manager Joe Maddon says Bryant's shoulder is "a little bit fatigued, not hurting, just fatigued." Maddon says he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant went 1 for 5 in Chicago's 8-3 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Saturday night. He is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBI in a career-low 96 games this year.

David Bote started at third Sunday against the White Sox.

 

