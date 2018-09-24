SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics have clinched their first playoff berth in four years, earning at least an American League wild card when the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the New York Yankees.

Following three straight last-place finishes in the AL West, the A’s found out just a couple of minutes after the first pitch of their game Monday night against Seattle that they are in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Tampa Bay’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees eliminated the Rays from playoff contention. Oakland still has an outside shot at overtaking Houston for the division title, but is more likely headed toward a wild-card matchup with the Yankees.

The A’s could still host that game. They are two games behind the Yankees for the top wild card, pending the outcome of Oakland’s game against the Mariners.