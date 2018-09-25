Joe Maddon: Addison Russell Playing for Cubs Wouldn’t Be Distraction

Addison Russell has not been with the team since being placed on administrative leave Friday.

By Associated Press
September 25, 2018

CHICAGO — Manager Joe Maddon says it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Chicago Cubs.

Maddon has “no idea” if he will and knows “nothing about the process ... playing itself out.” He spoke prior to Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married. Reidy also suggested on Instagram last year Russell was unfaithful and a friend of hers accused him of hitting his wife in a post later deleted.

Russell has denied the accusations. The leave could be extended for seven-day periods if the union agrees.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)