Watch: Nationals Ace Max Scherzer Records 300th Strikeout of Season

The Nationals ace joined the elusive 300 K club Tuesday night.

By Emily Caron
September 25, 2018

Nationals ace Max Scherzer became just the third pitcher in the past 15 years to strike out 300 batters in a single season Tuesday against the Marlins.

Scherzer, who's the first Nats pitcher to accomplish the 300-K feat, reached the milestone in the top of the seventh inning when he struck out Marlins rookie Austin Dean after a 10-pitch at-bat. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings while tallying 10 strikeouts to bring him to the elusive 300-K marker. His 150 hits allowed this year is the fewest by a pitcher in a 300-strikeout season.

Watch Scherzer strike out all 10 batters:

Scherzer became just the sixth pitcher since 1990 to record 300 strikeouts in a single season, joining Curt Schilling, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. He leads the National League in strikeouts with 41 more than Mets righty Jacob deGrom.

The 34-year-old pitcher is on the hunt for his third straight Cy Young Award, competing alongside deGrom and Philadelphia's Aaron Nola.

Washington finished the game with a 9-4 win over Miami, giving Scherzer his 18th win this season.

