Nationals ace Max Scherzer became just the third pitcher in the past 15 years to strike out 300 batters in a single season Tuesday against the Marlins.

Scherzer, who's the first Nats pitcher to accomplish the 300-K feat, reached the milestone in the top of the seventh inning when he struck out Marlins rookie Austin Dean after a 10-pitch at-bat. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings while tallying 10 strikeouts to bring him to the elusive 300-K marker. His 150 hits allowed this year is the fewest by a pitcher in a 300-strikeout season.

Watch Scherzer strike out all 10 batters:

Tonight was the 82nd 10+ strikeout game of Max Scherzer's career.



It was his 18th of 2018. pic.twitter.com/LGEXs9i44p — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 26, 2018

Scherzer became just the sixth pitcher since 1990 to record 300 strikeouts in a single season, joining Curt Schilling, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale. He leads the National League in strikeouts with 41 more than Mets righty Jacob deGrom.

The 34-year-old pitcher is on the hunt for his third straight Cy Young Award, competing alongside deGrom and Philadelphia's Aaron Nola.

Washington finished the game with a 9-4 win over Miami, giving Scherzer his 18th win this season.