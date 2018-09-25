Astros' Roberto Osuna Agrees to Peace Bond, Assault Charge Withdrawn

Roberto Osuna agreed to a peace bond in Ontario provincial court on Tuesday.  

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2018

The domestic assault charge against Roberto Osuna was withdrawn on Tuesday after the Houston Astros closer agreed to a peace bond in Ontario provincial court.

Osuna, who attended the hearing in Toronto, must follow a series of conditions for one year or face criminal charges, which would carry a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison. The peace bond requires him to have no contact with the alleged victim for one year.

"I am pleased and relieved by today's court decision," Osuna said in a statement. "Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball. I want to thank my family, teammates and fans for believing in me. I am grateful to the Astros for providing me with the opporutnity to play baseball and compete for a World Series championship. I will make no further comments about this matter, as I plan on moving past this and look only to the future."

Houston also released a statement, saying that they "look forward to Roberto continuing his commitment to be a productive and caring part of our community."

"The Astros remain committed to increase our support regarding the issues of domestic violence and abuse of any kind," the team said in a statement. "We have engaged with a number of local, state, and national orgainization - and we look forward to working with them in the short term and over the long term."

Osuna, 23, was charged with assault in May in an alleged domestic violence incident while still a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Major League Baseball suspended the closer for 75 games without pay for violating its domestic violence policy.

Osuna was traded to Houston in July and was received by a chorus of boos in Toronto on Monday during his first appearance as an Astro.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)