Yankees Lose Aaron Hicks to Hamstring Injury in Win Over Tampa Bay Rays

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Aaron Hicks suffered the injury while running up the first-base line on Monday night.

By Associated Press
September 25, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aaron Hicks injured his left hamstring running up the first-base line in the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, another concern for New York heading into next week’s AL wild-card game.

Hicks’ 11th-inning double on Saturday drove Didi Gregorius with the run that clinched a postseason berth, and on Sunday the Yankees learned Sunday that Gregorius had torn cartilage in his right wrist during his headfirst slide across the plate.

Hicks, who had fouled a pitch off his left ankle just before the double, left Monday’s game with left hamstring tightness.

New York’s win eliminated the Rays and ensured a postseason berth for Oakland, which is likely to be the wild-card opponent but also is still alive in the AL West race. At 96-60, New York is assured of its best record since going 97-65 in 2011.

Gardner had a go-ahead single off Ryan Yarbrough (15-6) in a two-run fifth inning.

New York used eight pitchers and gave its starters extra rest ahead of the postseason, and the Rays managed just two hits — both off Sonny Gray (11-9).

