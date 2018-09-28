Aaron Judge launched the Yankees into the record books on Friday night, hitting New York's 264th home run of 2018. The Bronx Bombers now sit tied with the 1997 Mariners for the most dingers in one season with two games left on their schedule before the American League playoffs begin on Tuesday.

The Yankees pummeled four home runs against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, marking their 16th four-homer game of the season. The A's are the only team alongside New York with over 11 four-homer games this year.

Watch Judge's bomb to tie the all-time record below:

2️⃣6️⃣4️⃣



The @Yankees and 1997 @Mariners now share the all-time single-season HR record. pic.twitter.com/bLXpGmwRUS — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 29, 2018

Who else would hit the HR that ties the Major League record for team HRs in a single season?



TWO HUNDRED AND SIXTY FOUR pic.twitter.com/mKa9O1VfIb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2018

The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 11-5 on Friday night. New York advanced to 99–61 on the year with Friday's victory, leaving the Yankees with two chances to notch their first 100-win season since 2009.