Khris Davis Makes MLB History With Consistent Batting Average

Khris Davis also finished the season with 48 home runs—the most in the majors this season.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 30, 2018

Athletics outfielder Khris Davis recorded his fourth-straight season with a .247 batting average, setting a record that's as bizarre as it is remarkable.

Davis went 0-for-2 to end the season 142-for-576, producing an average of .247. That's the same clip he posted in 2015, 2016 and 2017.  However, Davis is batting a career .248 because of a .279 average in his rookie season with the Brewers and a .244 in 2014.

Michael Salfino and Neil Paine of FiveThirtyEight detailed how Davis is the most consistent hitter over a five-year stretch in MLB history.

Davis also finished the season with 48 home runs—the most in the majors this season. While his batting average has stayed consistent, his home run total has gone up each season. In 2015, Davis finished with 27 homers.

He's the first A's player to lead the Majors in home runs since Mark McGwire in 1996.

