How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox: ALDS Game 1 Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

By Will Ragatz
October 05, 2018

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will kick off another chapter of their storied rivalry when they meet for Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night to advance to this series. They finished the regular season with a 100-62 record. The last time the Yankees won 100 games was in 2009, and they went on to win the World Series that year.

The Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games this season and are looking to win their fourth championship of the century.

Boston will send ace Chris Sale (2.11 ERA, 237 strikeouts in 158 innings) to the mound for Game 1. Opposing him will be Yankees starter J.A. Happ, who is 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts for New York since being traded over from the Toronto Blue Jays mid-season.

Find out how to watch the game below:

How to Watch:

Game Time: Friday, Oct. 5, 7:32 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

