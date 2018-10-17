Watch: Mookie Betts Almost Robs Jose Altuve of Home Run, Fan Interference Disrupts Play

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Mookie Betts was inches away from robbing Houston's Jose Altuve of a home run in the bottom of the first.

By Emily Caron
October 17, 2018

Controversial calls continue this postseason with another contested ruling in Wednesday night's ALCS Game 4 between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox were up by two in the bottom of the first when Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sent a rocket deep into right for what looked like a home run. Boston's star outfielder Mookie Betts almost robbed Altuve of the homer, but fan interference sent the ball back onto the field.

The ruling on the field was an out, but the Astros challenged the call. The play stood upon further review, giving the Astros two outs on the inning. 

Watch the controversial call below: 

The Sox lead the series 2-1, scoring two early runs in Game 4 to take the lead in the first.  

