Controversial calls continue this postseason with another contested ruling in Wednesday night's ALCS Game 4 between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox were up by two in the bottom of the first when Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sent a rocket deep into right for what looked like a home run. Boston's star outfielder Mookie Betts almost robbed Altuve of the homer, but fan interference sent the ball back onto the field.

The ruling on the field was an out, but the Astros challenged the call. The play stood upon further review, giving the Astros two outs on the inning.

Watch the controversial call below:

Mookie Betts was about to rob José Altuve of a home run ... until a fan's hand got in the way.



It was ruled an out on review. pic.twitter.com/NLzAnNJ1vj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 18, 2018

The Sox lead the series 2-1, scoring two early runs in Game 4 to take the lead in the first.