Brewers starter Wade Miley was pulled from Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers after only throwing five pitches.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers planned to remove Miley and will start the lefty in Game 6.

Miley walked Dodgers leadoff hitter Cody Bellinger in the bottom of the first inning before Brewers skipper Craig Counsell replaced him with right-handed reliever Brandon Woodruff. Counsell's decision is perhaps the most dramatic he's made so far this postseason in using his bullpen.

Miley was coming off of three days rest after pitching 5 and 2/3 innings and giving up two hits in the Brewers's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 2.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Dodgers won Game 4 on Tuesday night thanks to Bellinger's RBI single in the 13th inning.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound to start Game 5.