How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream: ALCS Game 5 Online, Game Time, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

By Scooby Axson
October 18, 2018

The Boston Red Sox are just one win away from their first World Series appearance since 2013 and can close out the defending champion Houston Astros with a victory in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox put the Astros on the brink of elimiantion with an 8–6 win in Game 4.

Jackie Bradley, Jr. provided the big blow as he did in Game 3. This time he hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to give Boston the lead for good. Craig Kimbrel closed the door on the game despite walking three batters and allowing a run in his two innings of work.

Houston will send out Justin Verlander in Game 5 and because Chris Sale is still out while recovering from an illness, David Price will take the bump for the Red Sox on three days' rest.

How to watch:

Time: Thursday Oct. 17, 8:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

