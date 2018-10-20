How to Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Game 7 of the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Michael Shapiro
October 20, 2018

The Dodgers and Brewers will square off in Game 7 of the NLCS on Saturday night, with the winner moving on to face the Red Sox in the World Series. First pitch from Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is slated for 8:09 p.m.

Second-year pitcher Walker Buehler will take the mound for Los Angeles. Buehler has struggled in the postseason this year, allowing nine earned runs in 12 innings. The 24-year-old started Game 3 of the NLCS on Oct. 15, throwing seven innings and allowing four earned runs. Buehler struck out eight in a 4-0 loss. 

Milwaukee will turn to right hander Jhoulys Chacin in the pivotal Game 7. Chacin has been stellar in the postseason, throwing 10 1/3 scoreless innings thus far. The 10-year veteran went 15–8 this season with a 3.50 ERA. 

Here's how to watch Game 7 on Saturday night:

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

