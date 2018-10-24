The 2018 World Series continues Wednesday night when the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 2 at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday night with an 8–4 win in Game 1. Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez came out swinging for Boston. Benintendi delivered a four-hit performance and Martinez scored two runs to help the Red Sox take an early lead. Eduardo Nunez delivered the decisive blow in the seventh inning with a pinch-hit three-run homer to seal the team's win.

Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers in Game 2. Ryu had a 1.97 ERA in the regular season but has struggled in the playoffs, giving up seven runs in 14 1/3 innings.

David Price will take the mound for the Red Sox after earning his first postseason win with a six-inning shoutout performance that helped Boston clinch the pennant.

Boston is looking for its first World Series title since 2013. The Dodgers have not been crowned champions since 1988.

How to Watch

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live online with FOX Sports GO.

Projected Starting lineups:

Dodgers

1. Brian Dozier, 2B

2. Justin Turner, 3B

3. David Freese, 1B

4. Manny Machado, SS

5. Chris Taylor, LF

6. Matt Kemp, DH

7. Cody Bellinger, CF

8. Yasiel Puig, RF

9. Austin Barnes, C

Red Sox

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. Steve Pearce, 1B

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Xander Bogaerts, SS

6. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

7. Ian Kinsler, 2B

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

