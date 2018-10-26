Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. continued his postseason heroics on Friday night, quieting the Dodger Stadium crowd with a solo homer off Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning. The blast into the rightfield bleachers tied Game 3 at 1-1.

Bradley's homer was his third of the 2018 postseason following a pair of dingers against the Astros in the ALCS. He delivered a blow to the Astros' World Series chances in Game 3, smashing an eighth-inning grand slam off Roberto Osuna at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game-tying shot on Friday was Jansen's first homer allowed during the playoffs.

Watch Bradley's clutch home run below:

The Red Sox and Dodgers enter the 9th inning tied at 1-1, with Boston looking to take a 3–0 series lead.

