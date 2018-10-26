Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. Blasts Game-Tying Home Run Off Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen

Jackie Bradley Jr. smashed a huge home run with two outs in a postseason game. What else is new?

By Michael Shapiro
October 26, 2018

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. continued his postseason heroics on Friday night, quieting the Dodger Stadium crowd with a solo homer off Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning. The blast into the rightfield bleachers tied Game 3 at 1-1. 

Bradley's homer was his third of the 2018 postseason following a pair of dingers against the Astros in the ALCS. He delivered a blow to the Astros' World Series chances in Game 3, smashing an eighth-inning grand slam off Roberto Osuna at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game-tying shot on Friday was Jansen's first homer allowed during the playoffs. 

Watch Bradley's clutch home run below:

The Red Sox and Dodgers enter the 9th inning tied at 1-1, with Boston looking to take a 3–0 series lead.

Follow along live here

 

