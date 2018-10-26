The World Series moves to Los Angeles, where the Red Sox will take on the Dodgers in Game 3 Friday.

Boston leads 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Red Sox after posting a 5.00 ERA over 10 2/3 innings this postseason. The Dodgers will turn to starter Walker Buehler. The rookie will make his World Series debut after having a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings in October.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.