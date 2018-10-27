Cody Bellinger used his left arm to bail the Dodgers out late in the 10th inning, tossing a laser and throwing out Ian Kinsler at the plate to keep the game tied at 1-1.

The Red Sox were threatening to take an extra-inning lead when Eduardo Nunez hit a fly ball to center on a 1-1 pitch from Pedro Baez. With the game on the line, Bellinger made a play on the ball before throwing a dart to home plate and catching Kinsler tagging up.

The outfield assist was a redemptive one, as Bellinger squandered a potential rally for the Dodgers in the ninth when he was picked off at first base after leaving too early on a 3-2 count.

Watch Bellinger's game-saving throw below:

Cody Bellinger are you SERIOUS!?



He throws out the go-ahead run at home in the 10th!!



Game stays tied! pic.twitter.com/wraKwN8Bx9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018

