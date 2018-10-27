Watch: Yasiel Puig Knocks Game-Tying Single in 13th Inning

Friday's contest is the longest game in World Series history. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 27, 2018

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig saved the Dodgers' chances in the bottom of the 13th on Friday, smacking a single up the middle to tie Game 3 at 2-2.

Puig stepped to the plate with Max Muncy on second and two outs with Los Angeles trailing 2-1. The six-year veteran sent a fastball from Nathan Eovaldi up the middle and into the glove of Boston second baseman Ian Kinsler, but an errant throw guaranteed a base hit. The ball skipped past first baseman Mitch Moreland, allowing Muncy to score. 

Watch Puig's clutch single below:

Eovaldi induced a flyout in the next at-bat, sending the game to the 14th inning. A clean top and bottom half sent the game to the 15th frame, marking the longest contest in World Series history. 

