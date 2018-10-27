Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig saved the Dodgers' chances in the bottom of the 13th on Friday, smacking a single up the middle to tie Game 3 at 2-2.

Puig stepped to the plate with Max Muncy on second and two outs with Los Angeles trailing 2-1. The six-year veteran sent a fastball from Nathan Eovaldi up the middle and into the glove of Boston second baseman Ian Kinsler, but an errant throw guaranteed a base hit. The ball skipped past first baseman Mitch Moreland, allowing Muncy to score.

Watch Puig's clutch single below:

ARE. YOU. SERIOUS.



Puig puts the ball in play, Kinsler misses the throw to 1st and Max Muncy scores to tie the game in the bottom of the 13th!!! pic.twitter.com/nS49fvMo0I — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018

Eovaldi induced a flyout in the next at-bat, sending the game to the 14th inning. A clean top and bottom half sent the game to the 15th frame, marking the longest contest in World Series history.

