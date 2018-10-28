Watch: Red Sox Go Wild in Locker Room After Winning World Series

The Red Sox won their first title in five years.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 28, 2018

The Boston Red Sox won their first World Series since 2013 on Sunday, and the team held the proper party to celebrate it.

The Red Sox clinched the title after beating the Dodgers 5–1 in a dominant Game 5 performance. Steve Pearce opened the game with a two-run home run at the top of the first inning. David Freese immediately answered, launching a homer off of David Price's first pitch to make it 2–1. The Red Sox easily took control of the rest of the game. Price surrendered just three hits in seven innings and the Red Sox saw homers from Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and another from Pearce seal the win.

The Red Sox led the series 3–1 heading into Sunday's game, and a second-straight win earned them their first title in five years and their fourth since 2004.

In the locker room following the game, the Red Sox went wild.

The Dodgers still haven't won a World Series since 1988.

