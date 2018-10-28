A group of fans in the upper deck of Dodger Stadium dropped a banner during the fifth inning of Sunday's game that included a political message supporting transgender people.

The sign read "Trans People Deserve To Live" and was unfurled midway through the World Series Game 5 matchup between the Red Sox and the Dodgers.

The banner just unfurled at Dodger Stadium down the left-field line. pic.twitter.com/l1eZTwDHao — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2018

The banner was quickly removed from the stadium, and no official word has been released on whether or not an official organization was behind the unfolding.

President Donald Trump's administration is currently considering redefining the definition of gender as "either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with.”