Red Sox fans celebrated big after the team won its ninth World Series championship on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angels Dodgers in five games, taking Game 5 with a 5–1 win thanks to home runs and a dominnat performance from David Price.

As a safety measure, Boston closed streets and restricted parking for the game in the event of a Red Sox win.

Fans turned out in droves to watch the Red Sox claim another title and soon took to the streets to celebrate. The Boston police scanner described large crowds moving around the city celebrating.

Watch fans celebrate below:

The Dodgers haven't won a World Series title since 1988.

