It's a party in Boston. The Red Sox are World Series champions.
Red Sox fans celebrated big after the team won its ninth World Series championship on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
The Red Sox beat the Los Angels Dodgers in five games, taking Game 5 with a 5–1 win thanks to home runs and a dominnat performance from David Price.
As a safety measure, Boston closed streets and restricted parking for the game in the event of a Red Sox win.
Fans turned out in droves to watch the Red Sox claim another title and soon took to the streets to celebrate. The Boston police scanner described large crowds moving around the city celebrating.
Watch fans celebrate below:
Celebration is on outside #FenwayPark #Boston #RedSox #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Sbuc1Wz62K— Jonathan Choe NBC10 Boston (@choenbcboston) October 29, 2018
The scene outside Fenway Park #worldseries #redsox pic.twitter.com/LU4ZJ5BiFZ— Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) October 29, 2018
All we do is win! Up down up down! 😂 #RedSox #WorldSeries #Boston #DoDamage #MLB #Dodgers #LA #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/v2U1Ep5XWm— Jonathan Choe NBC10 Boston (@choenbcboston) October 29, 2018
Rendition of “We are the Champions” just broke out at Fenway Park. #RedSox #WorldSeries #Boston #DoDamage #MLB #Dodgers #LA #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/XhGHWUyvJp— Jonathan Choe NBC10 Boston (@choenbcboston) October 29, 2018
The Dodgers haven't won a World Series title since 1988.
