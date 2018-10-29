While the Red Sox and Dodgers were battling it out between the lines Sunday night, Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel were having their own feud in the stands.

Damon and Kimmel, who have been giving each other a hard time for at least 12 years, sat next to each other during the World Series Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. The stars appeared to be matching, wearing t-shirts that read "I'm with stupid" with an arrow pointing at each other. Damon was in Red Sox red, while Kimmel donned his Dodgers blue.

Fake enemies Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are in the building pic.twitter.com/kx0umMRnpD — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 29, 2018

The duo has had some impressive feuds in the past. In 2010, Damon booted Kimmel out of The Handsome Men's Club, an Academy Awards night sketch that included stars like Ben Affleck, John Krasinski and Matthew McConaughey. In 2013, Damon took it to the next level, hijacking Kimmel's hosting gig and tying him to a chair. There were even roasts at the 2016 Emmy's and the 2017 and 2018 Oscars.

But taking the feud all the way to the World Series?

That's just #frenemygoals.