Who Has Home Field Advantage for the 2018 World Series?

The 2018 World Series will start on Tuesday, Oct. 23 after the conclusion of the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series.

The Red Sox are playing the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers are facing the Brewers in the NLCS.

Regardless of the outcome of both series, the ALCS winner will have home field advantage during the 2018 Fall Classic. Before the 2017 season, Major League Baseball decided that home field advantage would go to the pennant winner with the better regular-season record.

The Red Sox (108–54) have the best regular season record out of the four remaining teams. Should Houston win instead, the AL would still retain home field advantage after the Astros finished the regular season with a 103–59 record. The winner of the ALCS will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7, while either the Brewers or Dodgers will host Games 3, 4 and 5.

The Brewers had a regular season record of 96–67. The Dodgers finished the year 92–71.