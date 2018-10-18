Who Has Home Field Advantage for the 2018 World Series?

The American League champion will have home field advantage in the 2018 World Series.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 18, 2018

The 2018 World Series will start on Tuesday, Oct. 23 after the conclusion of the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series.

The Red Sox are playing the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers are facing the Brewers in the NLCS.

Regardless of the outcome of both series, the ALCS winner will have home field advantage during the 2018 Fall Classic. Before the 2017 season, Major League Baseball decided that home field advantage would go to the pennant winner with the better regular-season record. 

The Red Sox (108–54) have the best regular season record out of the four remaining teams. Should Houston win instead, the AL would still retain home field advantage after the Astros finished the regular season with a 103–59 record. The winner of the ALCS will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7, while either the Brewers or Dodgers will host Games 3, 4 and 5.

The Brewers had a regular season record of 96–67. The Dodgers finished the year 92–71.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)