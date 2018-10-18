We are more than halfway through October, which means the World Series is almost here.

Can the Dodgers return to the Fall Classic or will the Brewers and their strong bullpen stop them? Will the Red Sox continue their dominant run or can the Astros reach a repeat performance of their 2017 historic World Series victory?

The American League has home field advantage in the World Series this year. Despite both teams combining for a record-breaking 10 home runs, the AL pulled out an 8-6 win in extra innings at Nationals Park.

Below is the full schedule for this year's World Series. All games will be broadcast on FOX. Game times will be announced soon.

Game 1:

Tuesday, Oct. 23: National League at American League

Game 2:

Wednesday, Oct. 24: National League at American League

Game 3:

Friday, Oct. 26: American League at National League

Game 4:

Saturday, Oct. 27: American League at National League

Game 5*:

Sunday, Oct. 28: American League at National League

Game 6*:

Tuesday, Oct. 30: National League at American League

Game 7*:

Wednesday, Oct. 31: National League at American League