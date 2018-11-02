Report: Rangers Choose Dodgers 3B Coach Chris Woodward for Manager Job

Woodward played for six teams in 12 seasons, hitting .239 in his career.

By Michael Shapiro
November 02, 2018

The Rangers hired Chris Woodward as the 27th manager in franchise history on Friday night per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, bringing in the Dodgers' third base coach after three seasons in Los Angeles. 

Texas will be Woodward's first managerial job. He retired after 12 MLB seasons in Nov. 2012, joining the Mariners in 2014.

Woodward played for six teams in 12 seasons, spending seven years with the Blue Jays. He is a career .239 hitter. The rotational infielder's strongest season came in 2002, a 13-homer 45-RBI year with Toronto. 

The Rangers finished last in the AL West last season, going 67–95. Texas has not won a playoff series since 2011, the second year of its back-to-back World Series appearances. 

 

More MLB

