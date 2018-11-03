Watch: Alex Cora Brings World Series Trophy to Puerto Rico, Receives Hero's Welcome

Boston's championship made Cora the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 03, 2018

Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought the World Series trophy to his home of Puerto Rico on Saturday, receiving a warm welcome from fans in his hometown of Caguas. Cora is the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series, leading the Red Sox to their fourth championship of the century.

Saturday's appearance is Puerto Rico is Cora's second trip to the island this year. He led the MLB's relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in January, delivering food and other supplies alongside Boston pitcher Chris Sale and catcher Christian Vazquez.

Cora's second trip held a more celebratory tone, with a sizable crowd on hand to cheer their hometown manager. 

Check out the best of Cora's trip to Puerto Rico below:

Cora joined an exclusive club in additon to becoming the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series. He also became the fifth rookie manager to win the World Series, and the second since 2000. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)