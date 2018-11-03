Red Sox manager Alex Cora brought the World Series trophy to his home of Puerto Rico on Saturday, receiving a warm welcome from fans in his hometown of Caguas. Cora is the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series, leading the Red Sox to their fourth championship of the century.

Saturday's appearance is Puerto Rico is Cora's second trip to the island this year. He led the MLB's relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in January, delivering food and other supplies alongside Boston pitcher Chris Sale and catcher Christian Vazquez.

Cora's second trip held a more celebratory tone, with a sizable crowd on hand to cheer their hometown manager.

Check out the best of Cora's trip to Puerto Rico below:

Cora joined an exclusive club in additon to becoming the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series. He also became the fifth rookie manager to win the World Series, and the second since 2000.