The 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been handed out, and this year's list of winners features more than a few familiar faces.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took home his ninth Gold Glove, unseating Giants backstop Buster Posey, while the Rockies' Nolan Arenado secured his sixth straight Gold Glove as an NL third baseman. The Red Sox' outfield is now comprised of two 2018 Gold Glove winners with Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts snagging the honors.

We also saw the fourth tie in Gold Glove history as both Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo grabbed the award for NL first basemen. It's Rizzo's second award and Freeman's first.

Here's a full list of the 2018 Gold Glove Award winners.

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, Astros (fourth award)

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Royals (fifth award)

First base: Matt Olson, Athletics (first award)

Second base: Ian Kinsler, Red Sox (second award)

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, Angels (fourth award)

Third base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (first award)

Left field: Alex Gordon, Royals (sixth award)

Center field: Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (first award)

​Right field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (third award)

National League

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (fifth award)

Catcher: Yadier Molina, Cardinals (ninth award)

First base: Freddie Freeman, Braves (first award) and Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (second award)

Second base: D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies (third award)

Shortstop: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks (first award)

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (sixth award)

Left field: Corey Dickerson, Pirates (first award)

Center field: Ender Inciarte, Braves (third award)

​Right field: Nick Markakis, Braves (third award)​