The Giants-Dodgers rivalry has crept its way into the offseason. San Francisco announced Tuesday night that Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi will be its president of baseball operations. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle was first to report the news.

Zaidi leaves his job as general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers with one year left on his contract. He joined the Dodgers in November 2014, shortly after the club hired Andrew Friedman from the Tampa Bay Rays as their president of baseball operations.

Known for his analytical approach, Zaidi is expected to help reshape struggling Giants, an organization that leaned on its scouting roots and player familiarity to win three World Series in the last eight years. The club last appeared in the playoffs in 2016 and has endured losing seasons the past two years.

The Dodgers have won six consecutive National League West titles, including four under Zaidi.