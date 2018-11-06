Giants Hire Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi as President of Baseball Operations

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry has made its way to November.

By Jenna West
November 06, 2018

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry has crept its way into the offseason. San Francisco announced Tuesday night that Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi will be its president of baseball operations. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle was first to report the news.

Zaidi leaves his job as general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers with one year left on his contract. He joined the Dodgers in November 2014, shortly after the club hired Andrew Friedman from the Tampa Bay Rays as their president of baseball operations.

Known for his analytical approach, Zaidi is expected to help reshape struggling Giants, an organization that leaned on its scouting roots and player familiarity to win three World Series in the last eight years. The club last appeared in the playoffs in 2016 and has endured losing seasons the past two years.

The Dodgers have won six consecutive National League West titles, including four under Zaidi.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)