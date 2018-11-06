Tim Tebow will likely begin the 2019 baseball season in Triple A, but new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen didn't rule out that the former NFL quarterback could be on the MLB roster for Opening Day, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Tebow, 31, landed on the disabled list in July after he broke the hamate bone in his right hand. Van Wagenen, Tebow's former agent, said the outfielder has fully healed from his injury.

Before hitting the DL, Tebow was batting .273 with six homers for the Binghampton Rumble Ponies—the Mets Double A affiliate.

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game in July. It was his second season as a minor leaguer.

The former Heisman winner was selected by the Broncos as the No. 25 overall pick the in 2010 NFL draft.